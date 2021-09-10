The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Sheila Rubs Finn’s Heart Emoji in Steffy’s Wound of Betrayal (WATCH)

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy is in Sheila’s hospital room looking at the text message Finn sent to his bio mom - more specifically she is focused on the heart emoji. Steffy refuses to believe that Finn would engage in such emoji love with a woman she has told him is her family’s mortal enemy. Sheila confirms it is from Finn and that her son loves her. That love is proven by the heart emoji.

Side Note: Y’all, when Sheila Carter uttered the words “heart emoji”, I could barely contain my giggles. Don’t make THE Sheila Carter say “heart emoji”!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Torments Steffy With Finn's Text Message

Steffy is just beside herself, which is when Sheila decides to pour salt in the wound by saying that she will be in Finn’s life and there is nothing she can do to stop it!

Will Steffy be able to control Finn? Will Finn light up Sheila’s life with other emoji texts? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!