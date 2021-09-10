Peacock

Jackée Harry is heating up Salem as Days of Our Lives' Paulina Price. But what else can fans expect from the Miami mogul? The star teased more of what's to come in an interview with TV Insider.

How is Harry enjoying DAYS and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem? The Emmy winner stated:

I like drama and I like the story I have. On Beyond Salem, we’ve added more glamour, more money, more sex against a backdrop of espionage and diamonds and jewels!

Paulina is secretly Lani's (Sal Stowers) mom. This was alluded to when a concerned Paulina exclaimed "my baby!" after Lani pursued bad guys on Beyond Salem. Harry mused of the remark:

I know. That means you’ve got to switch over to the daytime show to find out! I like that the writers made Paulina be Lani’s mother. It provides my character with some more background. Paulina has these two different lives going on.

How long can fans expect to see Paulina in Salem? Harry said: