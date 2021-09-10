Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 13-17, 2021

Lindsay Arnold, Raven Bowens

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Chad (Billy Flynn) heads to Boston to try and woo Abigail (Marci Miller).

Johnny (Cameron Boatman) tries to pull the wool over Grandma Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) eyes.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) pushes Justin (Wally Kurth) to come to Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) aid.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Xander (Paul Telfer) engage in a little rough play.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) uses their amazing history to try and help Doug (Bill Hayes).

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) bond over broken relationships.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) get a little closer, while Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) observes.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) tour Oak Alley.

Calista (Cady Huffman) implicates Bonnie from the grave.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) tells Marlena a secret.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) does everything she can to stay away from Rafe (Galen Gering).

Lucas and Kate have a little chat.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) celebrate their Sweet Bits.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) get excited.

Johnny and Allie have an informative chat.

Julie goes to Marlena about Doug.

Ava and Gabi square off!

