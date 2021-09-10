General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 13-17, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) tries to get closer to Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) do a little bonding.

Carly (Laura Wright) chooses to remain blithely unaware of the impending threat from the Five Families.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) enjoy the fun and frivolity of extra curricular activities.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) tries her best to sway Jax (Ingo Rademacher) to her way of thinking.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is disturbed by some new information.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) can’t unsee what he walks in on.

Jason (Steve Burton) thinks Cyrus (Jeff Kober) may be back in the game.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) continues to worry about her missing Mutter (Kathleen Gati).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is ready to break free from the room that binds him.

Josslyn UNLOADS on Spencer.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) does not see what’s coming.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!