Health Problems Cause Wendy Williams to Nix Promo Appearances For Season 13

Steven Bergman Photography

Wendy Williams is taking a step back for her health. The Wendy Williams Show's official Instagram account posted an announcement that she will be canceling forthcoming promotional appearances for the show's upcoming new season due to "ongoing health issues."

She will also be "undergoing further evaluations." However, the statement continued, Williams looks forward to resuming hosting duties in time for Season 13 to kick off on Sept. 20.

In the past, Williams has had to temporarily step back from her show to receive treatment for Graves' disease.

Get well soon, Wendy! WillRead the full post below.

Get well soon, Wendy! Will you be tuning in for Wendy's big day back on screen? Sound off in the comments.