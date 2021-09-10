September 10, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Cast Does EW Roundtable (VIDEO)

Author:
Entertainment Weekly

Several of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem's familiar faces sat down with Entertainment Weekly's Gerrad Hall to chat about the adventure-caper limited series. What did Lisa RinnaEileen DavidsonJackée Harry, Victoria Konefal, Austin Peck, and James Reynolds have to say about the Peacock spin-off? 

For one, the pacing was quite different to the main show. Konefal explained:

And it was really fun to kind of approach this, the same show, Beyond Salem, from a movie perspective. It was, we did have a lot more time to work on specific things. Soaps, we typically film three episodes in one day and for Beyond Salem, we focused on one episode a day, which is slow for us, so it was really fun. I think it reignited some of that passion and fire that I have for acting, just because it did feel like a brand-new experience, and I’m so grateful to be part of it.

Davidson was thrilled to be involved and shared a tidbit about Kristen and Susan's legendary wardrobe. She dished:

And the guy that made Austin Powers’ teeth made my teeth all those years ago.

Harry was equally excited to keep acting with Reynolds. She quipped:

And I love James Reynolds; he knows it! I hope his wife ain’t listening! I love him. I adore him.

Watch the full discussion below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Eileen Davidson, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
Soaps

Peacock Drops DAYS: Beyond Salem First Photos!

DAYS Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives

Lisa Rinna to Star in Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

NUP_194831_01279
Days of Our Lives

DAYS: Beyond Salem Spoilers - Past & Present Salemites Reunite For 90's Style Caper

Eileen Davidson small
Days of Our Lives

Eileen Davidson Boards DAYS: Beyond Salem