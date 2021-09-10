WATCH: Eileen Davidson Talks Parodying Real Housewives on Beyond Salem With KTLA (VIDEO)

Peacock

Eileen Davidson brought some drama from her second career to her first career in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. While appearing on the Peacock limited series, the actress shared that she channeled her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She told KTLA about her stint on the reality hit:

I had a difficult time with it. I think more default than most, I’m assuming, 'cause, I mean, it was really hard for me.

But in one epic confrontation scene opposite current RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, she brought that Bravo flair to the fore. Davidson added of that moment:

Well, yeah, I think it was actually kind of a combination of a lot of conflicts from different Housewives franchises, all right? Because the writers from Beyond Salem were, like, somewhat brilliant, just kind of wanted to encapsulate the Housewife experience, yeah.

Watch the segment and the scene in question below.