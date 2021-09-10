Courtney Hope

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam and Sally are at Society where he is telling her they shouldn’t see each other outside of the office. Sally says “should” is a word she has eliminated from her vocabulary. As she continues to talk about “shoulda,” we switch to Nicholas sitting down on the bed next to an already sleeping Phyllis.

Sally continues to say we either choose to do things or we don’t. As Sally’s words pour forth, Nicholas looks quite perplexed.

Side Note: To be honest, Nicholas sort of always looks a wee bit perplexed.

Sally says there is no should or shouldn’t . . . Nicholas looks over at Phyllis, who suddenly opens her eyes. Sally continues to say that Adam should decide what he wants without paying attention to others’ reactions. We have now moved on to Jack, who’s hair is askew and looks distressed.

Side Note: You can always tell when Jack is distressed because his hair is askew.

Sally continues by saying that even if our behaviors go outside the boundaries of social acceptance, that’s their problem - as Sharon turns Crimson Lights’ sign to closed. As we conclude, we arrive back at Sally and Adam. She gets up, whispers “to hell with them,” and walks out. Adam is very intrigued to say the least.

