The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 13-17, 2021

Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) support Donna (Jennifer Gareis) as she realizes she is still in love with Eric (John McCook).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a nekkid reconciliation.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have a nekkid reconciliation.

Brooke thinks Donna is a better match for Eric than Quinn.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) looses her s***!

Paris (Diamond White) accidentally observes Steffy and Finn’s nekkid reconciliation.

Eric is more confused than ever.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) get all brotherly.

Katie and Brooke think Quinn is up to no good.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke continue to pry into Eric’s motivations behind reconciling with Quinn.

Paris daydreams about Finn.

