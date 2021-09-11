September 11, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke and Katie Support Donna’s Renewed Vigor For Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 13-17, 2021
Author:
Katherine Kelly Lang

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) support Donna (Jennifer Gareis) as she realizes she is still in love with Eric (John McCook).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a nekkid reconciliation.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have a nekkid reconciliation.

Brooke thinks Donna is a better match for Eric than Quinn.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila’s Collapse Drives a Bigger Wedge Between Steffy and Finn

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) looses her s***!

Paris (Diamond White) accidentally observes Steffy and Finn’s nekkid reconciliation.

Eric is more confused than ever.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) get all brotherly.

Katie and Brooke think Quinn is up to no good.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke continue to pry into Eric’s motivations behind reconciling with Quinn.

Paris daydreams about Finn. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb spoilers 9_3_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Collapse Drives a Bigger Wedge Between Steffy and Finn

bb spoilers 6:25:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Paris Gives Brooke Ammunition to Destroy Quinn

bb spoilers 8_27_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Fury Builds as Steffy Sends Finn Packing

bb spoilers-4:23:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Eric Consults With Donna About His Crumbling Marriage