Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of September 13-17, 2021

Carson Boatman

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Johnny (Cameron Boatman) plans to bring his movie from real life to reel life. The rumor is you write what you know. Well, Salem's budding Spielberg has a direction that may not sit well with his family!

The young moviemaker has big ideas about how to cast his flick.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!