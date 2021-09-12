The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of September 13-17, 2021

John McCook

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Eric's (John McCook) about to make a monumental announcement to his wife Quinn (Rena Sofer) and her ex-mantoy Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

While Quinn remains committed to her marriage, Carter's feelings for Quinn will cause the phoenix to rise up from the ashes. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) pops into his mother's office and wonders what he's walking into.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!