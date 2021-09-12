September 12, 2021
The Young and the Restless Promo: Ashland Warns Billy to Back Off From His Investigation

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of September 13-17, 2021
Richard Burgi

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Ashland (Richard Burgi) is done playing with boys when there's men's work to be done. He lets Billy (Jason Thompson) know exactly how he feels about Billy snooping around in his past. Ashland explains that everyone has secrets they want to stay buried.

Billy, who listens and acts on advice so well, tells Ashland that whatever he's hiding will come back to bite him. Ashland gets all Ashland and warns Billy he definitely doesn't want him as an enemy. 

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

