Rena Sofer, John McCook

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: The Forester living room is abuzz with some drama. Carter explains he feels for Eric and respects him, but Eric can't just decide that he and Quinn should sleep together. Carter tells Eric he's his own man off the clock and thinks what Eric wants is just wrong.

Quinn pipes up and says she gets what Eric is trying to do what he thinks is right for her, but they're married. Eric points out they were married when she and Carter hooked up. Quinn is mortified that Eric wants to approve something they didn't even ask for. Quinn stresses to Eric she's committed to him and their marriage. Quinn reminds Eric he's not alone in this and is by his side, which makes Eric happy.

Side Note: Carter is getting all this tea whether he wants it or not.

Eric tells her she shouldn't have to give up anything to be with him, but Quinn says she's in it with him, good or bad. Eric explains how Quinn's sensuality is what attracted him and he doesn't want her to lose it.

Eric looks to Carter and tells them both he knows they care about each other. Eric says they're all adults and the night is theirs if they want it, then leaves the room. Quinn and Carter try to absorb this unplanned turn of events.

