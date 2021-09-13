Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria comes home, puts her stuff on a chair, and wanders over to the window before sitting down with a heavy sigh. She puts her hands over her eyes and Ashland walks in. She comes around he makes a noise to get her attention.

Ashland asks if she's okay and she explains she had a run in with Billy that left a bitter taste in her mouth. Ashland senses it is about him, but Victoria tells him it is basically more of the same from her ex. Victoria explains that Billy is always trying to make trouble where there isn't any and thinks Ashland is hiding something from his past.

Victoria tells Ashland the lack of information about him makes Billy more suspicious than if he found something. There is no intel about Ashland's birth, the hospital he was born in, or anything about his parents' deaths. Just then, Ashland gets a text from a mystery person that reads, "You're a hard man to keep track of. You'll regret ignoring me."

Ashland is so distracted that Victoria has to repeat herself. She wonders if Ashland is bothered by Billy's inane accusations. Ashland recovers and admits that Billy is not wrong. He has something to tell Victoria.

What will Ashland tell Victoria about himself? Will Ashland be able to keep Billy out of his business? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

