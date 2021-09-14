September 14, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter Smolders While Quinn Stews (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 14, 2021
Author:
Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer

Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Half-nekkid Carter is slinking down the spiral staircase in his apartment. He sits on a step looking pensive. Verbal flashback time . . . he's remembering sweet memories of words exchanged with his gal pal Quinn. He's clearly ALL UP in his feelings!

Quinn is at her bedroom vanity at the Forrester mansion whilst Eric is in bed in full pajama. Quinn has a stone face and Eric says she looks beautiful. Quinn thanks him and tells Eric her negligee is new (is it a Brooke's Bedroom original?). Eric self-corrects and says it's her and she's exquisite. 

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Quinn and Carter Face a Monumental Decision About Their Future

Quinn's still processing what Eric did to her and Carter. She's not happy with her husband, but Eric tries to temper her temper. He compliments the hell out of her, but her discomfort is clear. Despite how hot Quinn is, he just can't fulfill . . . well, you get it, but Eric adds that Carter can! Quinn's over it, rolls over, and bids her husband a firm good night.

Side Note: Yes, he said that!

Carter is more nekkid than Eric and he takes a seat on the couch (go in slow motion here kids). Carter is all wrapped up in his memories of playtime with Quinn.

Will Carter will need a cold shower or something else before bed? Will Quinn stay mad at Eric? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb recap 9_13_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Quinn and Carter Face a Monumental Decision About Their Future (WATCH)

bb recap 7:15:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Carter Gives Quinn Distressing News (WATCH)

bb recap 7:21:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Quinn Dumps Carter to Spare Him Pain (WATCH)

bb recap 8:17:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Quinn Tells Carter That Eric Wants Her Back (WATCH)