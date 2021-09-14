Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Half-nekkid Carter is slinking down the spiral staircase in his apartment. He sits on a step looking pensive. Verbal flashback time . . . he's remembering sweet memories of words exchanged with his gal pal Quinn. He's clearly ALL UP in his feelings!

Quinn is at her bedroom vanity at the Forrester mansion whilst Eric is in bed in full pajama. Quinn has a stone face and Eric says she looks beautiful. Quinn thanks him and tells Eric her negligee is new (is it a Brooke's Bedroom original?). Eric self-corrects and says it's her and she's exquisite.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Quinn and Carter Face a Monumental Decision About Their Future

Quinn's still processing what Eric did to her and Carter. She's not happy with her husband, but Eric tries to temper her temper. He compliments the hell out of her, but her discomfort is clear. Despite how hot Quinn is, he just can't fulfill . . . well, you get it, but Eric adds that Carter can! Quinn's over it, rolls over, and bids her husband a firm good night.

Side Note: Yes, he said that!

Carter is more nekkid than Eric and he takes a seat on the couch (go in slow motion here kids). Carter is all wrapped up in his memories of playtime with Quinn.

Will Carter will need a cold shower or something else before bed? Will Quinn stay mad at Eric? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!