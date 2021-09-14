Briana Nicole Henry Steven Bergman Photography

Briana Nicole Henry is exiting General Hospital. Henry announced her departure on Instagram. Her last episode aired on Sept. 13 and it was her decision to vacate the role of Jordan Ashford. Henry took over the role three years ago from Vinessa Antoine, who originated the part.

What made Henry depart? The actress stated on Instagram:

I decided it was time for me to move on from @generalhospitalabc and I got nothing but love and support from everyone involved. Not to mention was given the most beautiful send of that left me quite literally shaking.

No word on if the role will be recast. Read Henry’s full post below.