September 14, 2021
Publish date:

Briana Nicole Henry OUT at General Hospital

Author:
Briana Nicole Henry

Briana Nicole Henry

Briana Nicole Henry is exiting General Hospital. Henry announced her departure on Instagram. Her last episode aired on Sept. 13 and it was her decision to vacate the role of Jordan Ashford. Henry took over the role three years ago from Vinessa Antoine, who originated the part. 

What made Henry depart? The actress stated on Instagram:

I decided it was time for me to move on from @generalhospitalabc and I got nothing but love and support from everyone involved. Not to mention was given the most beautiful send of that left me quite literally shaking.

No word on if the role will be recast. Read Henry’s full post below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Briana Nicole Henry, Kris Bowers
General Hospital

PICS: GH's Briana Nicole Henry Marries Fiancé Kris Bowers

tamara braun-briana nicole henry
General Hospital

WATCH: GH's Tamara Braun and Briana Nicole Henry Talk Wedding, Social Unrest, and Work

Screen Shot 2020-12-08 at 9.13.53 AM
General Hospital

GH's Briana Nicole Henry Shares COVID Diagnosis and Recovery

BrianaVinessa
Soaps

Briana Nicole Henry Signs Into GH as NuJordan