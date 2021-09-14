Photo provided by CBS

On the heels of her appearance in Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Eileen Davidson might be up for breaking up a Salem supercouple.

Kristen is a multifaceted character, she explained to The A.V. Club:

It’s so true, I call her the sociopath with a heart of gold, because she can justify anything she does.

Davidson would be willing wreak havoc again on Days of Our Lives mainstays. Asked if Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kristen would face off in the limited series, she dished:

Oh god, I wish. I don’t think so. And they deserve to be broken up again, John [Drake Hogestyn] and Marlena. Somebody’s gotta do it.

If "Jarlena" needs someone to cause trouble, Kristen seems like our gal!

Looking back on her stellar soap career, she cited some of her favorite storylines on The Young and the Restless and DAYS, like loved Ashley's breast cancer storyline and Dina's (Marla Adams) battle with Alzheimer's and the demon possession on DAYS.

Fans can expect her in Genoa City this fall, she mused: