Photo by CBS

Ashland Locke's (Richard Burgi) past may be coming to Genoa City. The Young and the Restless has cast Jamison Jones in the role of Jesse Gaines.

Jesse is an attorney who has some interesting information regarding Locke's past. Jones has starred on General Hospital in a few incarnations, most recently as Dr. Warren Kirk for a few episodes. He has also appeared in True Detective and Days of Our Lives.

Look for Jones to recur and make his first appearance on Sept. 21.