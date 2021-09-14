Jay Leno Promises Syndicated Reboot of You Bet Your Life Will Be Politics-Free

Former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno is all about the comedy and games when it comes to his new gig.

Leno is slated to host the upcoming reboot of the classic game show You Bet Your Life and promises it will have nothing to do with politics. In an interview with Deadline, Leno told the trade site he's steering clear from topics dealing with politics in order to have a broader audience.

He stated:

It’s fascinating. If you don’t bring up politics, you find you have a lot in common with people you don’t agree with politically.

Leno also revealed the television station owners came up with the idea because they did not want to "alienate half the audience." Leno is joined by former bandleader Kevin Eubanks for the show, where two contestants will team up up to play for prize money by correctly answering trivia questions.

The show is slated to launch this fall.