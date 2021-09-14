ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is set to become Carly Corinthos Morgan by marrying Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) on General Hospital. But will the mob wedding of the century result in a Port Charles peace? Well, since Sonny (Maurice Benard) is secretly alive, anything's possible. Wright teased the nuptials drama in this week's Soap Opera Digest.

The Daytime Emmy winner mused of Carly:

All of those crazy fears that were swirling around in Carly’s head were put to rest by her being honest with Jason and him being honest with her. So then it’s like, 'Oh, gosh, we’re actually getting married!’ She is allowing herself to be happy about it. She is allowing herself to not worry about, 'Is this too soon? Would Sonny care?’

Despite the brewing Mafia tensions, Carly is focusing on her impending happily-ever-after, relying on her own team to keep her safe. Wright said:

Security has been upped, everything has bene handled, so Carly is just allowing herself to be happy. She sees Mrs. Wu [Lydia Look], she sees all of those people, but she doesn’t really see an issue.

Another wrench in Carly's happiness would be discovering Sonny isn't dead. Will her hubby come back on her wedding day? Expect the unexpected, Wright teased: