September 14, 2021
Publish date:

The Young And The Restless Actress Kate Linder Hospitalized

Author:
Kate Linder

We are wishing Kate Linder (Esther, The Young and the Restless) a speedy recovery. The fan favorite ended up with minor injuries after she was assisting her mother, who has her own physical issues, according to Soap Opera Digest

Linder was hospitalized for a brief stint and also underwent physical therapy and is expected to head back to work very soon. Linder told the magazine:

I am so grateful to my incredible doctors, nurses and physical therapists for taking such good care of me. I want to thank my mom, my friends and my Y&R family for their outpouring of good wishes and support.

 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kate Linder
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Kate Linder Honored By the Southern California Motion Picture Council

SQM-000052
The Young and the Restless

Win a Y&R Tour with Kate Linder

Jeanne_Cooper_and_Kate_Linder
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Kate Linder on Jeanne Cooper's Death: "This is Truly the End of an Era"

yr80
Pop Confidential

Kate Linder Denies Trying to Get Kay Chancellor Killed Off on Young and Restless