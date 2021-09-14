- Publish date:
The Young And The Restless Actress Kate Linder Hospitalized
We are wishing Kate Linder (Esther, The Young and the Restless) a speedy recovery. The fan favorite ended up with minor injuries after she was assisting her mother, who has her own physical issues, according to Soap Opera Digest.
Linder was hospitalized for a brief stint and also underwent physical therapy and is expected to head back to work very soon. Linder told the magazine:
I am so grateful to my incredible doctors, nurses and physical therapists for taking such good care of me. I want to thank my mom, my friends and my Y&R family for their outpouring of good wishes and support.