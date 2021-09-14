September 14, 2021
WATCH: Michael Strahan Surprises Akbar Gbajabiamila For The Talk Debut (VIDEO)

Akbar Gbajabiamila

The newest edition to The Talk, Akbar Gbajabiamila, got a big surprise during his first day at work. Gbajabiamila made his debut on the chatfest Monday and got a shock when former NFL colleague and morning show host Michael Strahan appeared and gave him a special message. Right before Strahan appeared, Gbajabiamila told his co-hosts:

You guys are going to have me crying over here. I’m so happy to be part of the brand new team. This feels big time, primetime on daytime.

See what the Good Morning America host's message to Gbajabiamila below!

