On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland calls a family meeting of sorts. He needs to save people money from all their insanely expensive investigations. Nick, Victoria, Nikki, Victor, and Billy are just waiting for Ashland to spill all of the tea.

Oh wait! Victoria has a request, which interrupts the drum roll. She wants the gathered guests to keep what Ashland says a secret. (Gurl, secrets in GC don't work out very well.)

Ashland tempers Victor's impatience by telling everyone he is about to reveal who the man who is deeply in love with Victoria really is.

