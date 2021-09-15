Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Carter and Quinn are at Forrester discussing Eric's proposal from the previous evening. Quinn admits it's all she's thought about, and is conflicted and confused. Carter says he feels the same way.

Quinn explains that Eric doesn't want her to live without passion as he knows how much a physical connection is important to her. She tells Carter how she told Eric that she could live with this situation because just being with him is enough.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Carter Smolders While Quinn Stews

Carter questions whether or not it really is enough for her and Quinn admits she really doesn't know. She keeps telling herself it is, but she knows she can be honest with Carter. Quinn tells him they can't possibly do what her husband is asking because of what they share already . . . or can they?

