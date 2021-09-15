Booked And Busy: ABC Soap Alums to Star in Adaptation of Comic Series Grendel

Brittany Allen: Steven Bergman

ABC soap fans, rejoice! Former General Hospital star Jaime Ray Newman and All My Children's Brittany Allen are slated to appear on Netflix's new series Grendel. They've been cast in the highly-anticipated show, which is adapted from a comic book series of the same name, written and EP-ed by Supernatural's Andrew Dabb.

Elsewhere, A-lister Julianne Moore is bringing her comedic and dramatic hops to a new film, while GH vet Ricky Martin is going to sing up a storm for a good cause. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie)'s Outlier Society will adapt Charlie Jane Anders ' novel Victories Greater Than Death as part of Jordan's deal with Amazon Studios

Brittany Allen (ex-Marissa) will star in the eight-episode Netflix series Grendel, about the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner's Dark Horse comic series

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will star in the dramedy When You Finish Saving the World

The Bay

Erik Fellows (Damian) will return for Season 2 of horror series Purgatory, premiering Sept. 16 on Popstar!TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan) stars in the short film Enough Room

General Hospital

Guiding Light

Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) will star in the Hallmark holiday flick An Unexpected Christmas

(ex-Michelle) will star in the Hallmark holiday flick An Unexpected Christmas Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will star in/EP an adaptation of the Thomas Mallon book Fellow Travelers for Showtime

(ex-Ben) will star in/EP an adaptation of the book Fellow Travelers for Showtime Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the Staten Island-set horror film This is the Night, out next week

The Young and the Restless