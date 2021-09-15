- Publish date:
Booked And Busy: ABC Soap Alums to Star in Adaptation of Comic Series Grendel
ABC soap fans, rejoice! Former General Hospital star Jaime Ray Newman and All My Children's Brittany Allen are slated to appear on Netflix's new series Grendel. They've been cast in the highly-anticipated show, which is adapted from a comic book series of the same name, written and EP-ed by Supernatural's Andrew Dabb.
Elsewhere, A-lister Julianne Moore is bringing her comedic and dramatic hops to a new film, while GH vet Ricky Martin is going to sing up a storm for a good cause. So let's get Booked and Busy!
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie)'s Outlier Society will adapt Charlie Jane Anders' novel Victories Greater Than Death as part of Jordan's deal with Amazon Studios
- Brittany Allen (ex-Marissa) will star in the eight-episode Netflix series Grendel, about the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s Dark Horse comic series
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will star in the dramedy When You Finish Saving the World
- Erik Fellows (Damian) will return for Season 2 of horror series Purgatory, premiering Sept. 16 on Popstar!TV
- Usher (ex-Raymond) will co-host CBS' The Activist, a competition featuring six activists seeking to gain attention for their causes, premiering Oct. 22
- Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne) will reprise her role on TBS' The Last O.G.'s fourth season, premiering Oct. 26 at 10;30 PM
- Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) will star in a one-hour pilot for a Hitchcockian nanny drama on Freeform
- Denise Richards (Shauna) is filming Wicksburg, starring as a mom who moves to a small town with her son and uncovers a dark secret
- Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) stars in a new HP campaign
- Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) will star in Lifetime's Imperfect High, debuting Sept. 18
- Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan) stars in the short film Enough Room
- Cameron Mathison (Drew) is filming a new Hallmark movie with Jennie Garth
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) will perform at the Sept. 25 Global Citizen Live concert
- Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) has collaborated with Russell Morris on the track "Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz"; get a sneak peek here
- Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) will guest star on TBS' The Last O.G.'s fourth season, premiering Oct. 26 at 10;30 PM
- Joyce Guy (Phyllis) appears in the Netflix thriller Clickbait, available now
- Lydia Look (Mrs. Wu) stars in the film Paper Tiger, out now on VOD, about one family's immigration experience
- Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina) will star in the eight-episode Netflix series Grendel, about the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s Dark Horse comic series
- Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) will star in the Hallmark holiday flick An Unexpected Christmas
- Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will star in/EP an adaptation of the Thomas Mallon book Fellow Travelers for Showtime
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the Staten Island-set horror film This is the Night, out next week
- Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) will star in/produce the CBS pilot of the drama The Never Game
- Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) will star in the "faith-based supernatural thriller" Outer Banks
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) will headline the horror flick Superhost for Shudder
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will lend her voice to the animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, coming to Disney+ in 2022
- Brytni Sarpy (Elena) lends her voice to the new video game Deathloop