September 15, 2021
Booked And Busy: ABC Soap Alums to Star in Adaptation of Comic Series Grendel

Jaime Ray Newman and Brittany Allen

ABC soap fans, rejoice! Former General Hospital star Jaime Ray Newman and All My Children's Brittany Allen are slated to appear on Netflix's new series Grendel. They've been cast in the highly-anticipated show, which is adapted from a comic book series of the same name, written and EP-ed by Supernatural's Andrew Dabb.

Elsewhere, A-lister Julianne Moore is bringing her comedic and dramatic hops to a new film, while GH vet Ricky Martin is going to sing up a storm for a good cause. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

  • Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie)'s Outlier Society will adapt Charlie Jane Anders' novel Victories Greater Than Death as part of Jordan's deal with Amazon Studios
  • Brittany Allen (ex-Marissa) will star in the eight-episode Netflix series Grendel, about the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s Dark Horse comic series

As the World Turns

The Bay

  • Erik Fellows (Damian) will return for Season 2 of horror series Purgatory, premiering Sept. 16 on Popstar!TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Usher (ex-Raymond) will co-host CBS' The Activist, a competition featuring six activists seeking to gain attention for their causes, premiering Oct. 22
  • Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne) will reprise her role on TBS' The Last O.G.'s fourth season, premiering Oct. 26 at 10;30 PM
  • Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) will star in a one-hour pilot for a Hitchcockian nanny drama on Freeform
  • Denise Richards (Shauna) is filming Wicksburg, starring as a mom who moves to a small town with her son and uncovers a dark secret
  • Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) stars in a new HP campaign
  • Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) will star in Lifetime's Imperfect High, debuting Sept. 18

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Guiding Light

  • Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) will star in the Hallmark holiday flick An Unexpected Christmas
  • Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will star in/EP an adaptation of the  Thomas Mallon book Fellow Travelers for Showtime
  • Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the Staten Island-set horror film This is the Night, out next week

The Young and the Restless

