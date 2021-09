Armen Asadorian Photography/Courtesy of Janice Lynde

Original The Young and the Restless cast member Janice Lynde is gearing up to reprise her role as world-renowned pianist Leslie Brooks. The last time Lynde appeared on the show was in 2018, to help celebrate Y&R's 45th anniversary.

Look for Lynde to appear in multiple episodes of the show, starting in mid-October.