September 15, 2021
Publish date:

Jeopardy! Names Stage After Alex Trebek

Author:
Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! producers honored the late Alex Trebek by naming the show's stage after him. On Monday the game show's official Twitter page released a video of Trebek's wife Jean, along with their three children, son Matt and daughters Nicky and Emily, posing next to a bronze plaque outside of the Sony Pictures Studios soundstage where the show is taped. Also on hand for the event was the Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra.

A statement on the show's official website explained: 

Formerly known simply as Stage 10, the set was officially renamed in honor of the late Mr. Trebek: he hosted more than 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy!, many of them from this stage.

The ceremony took place on the first day of season 38's taping. The show's longtime announcer, Johnny Gilbert,said in the clip:

It will now forever be known as the Alex Trebek Stage.

Very fitting. Watch the tribute below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Alex Trebek
Game Shows

BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead At 80

Alex Trebek
Game Shows

Alex Trebek Admits He's Rehearsed His Last Episode of Jeopardy!

Johnny Gilbert
Game Shows

Jeopardy! Announcer Johnny Gilbert Shares Moving Memories of Alex Trebek

Johnny Gilbert 2
Game Shows

Johnny Gilbert Opens Up About Missing Alex Trebek and Voicing Jeopardy!