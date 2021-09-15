Jeopardy! Names Stage After Alex Trebek

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy! producers honored the late Alex Trebek by naming the show's stage after him. On Monday the game show's official Twitter page released a video of Trebek's wife Jean, along with their three children, son Matt and daughters Nicky and Emily, posing next to a bronze plaque outside of the Sony Pictures Studios soundstage where the show is taped. Also on hand for the event was the Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra.

A statement on the show's official website explained:

Formerly known simply as Stage 10, the set was officially renamed in honor of the late Mr. Trebek: he hosted more than 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy!, many of them from this stage.

The ceremony took place on the first day of season 38's taping. The show's longtime announcer, Johnny Gilbert,said in the clip:

It will now forever be known as the Alex Trebek Stage.

Very fitting. Watch the tribute below.