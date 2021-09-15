CBS

There isn't likely to be permanently smooth sailing ahead for The Young and the Restless' Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Fairbanks chatted it up with Soaps.com and explained why the pair will have ups and downs and how that represents "true inclusion."

Fairbanks explained:

I want them to be treated like any other soap characters. That means they’re going to break up. They’re going to get back together. They’re going to experience so many things, and I know it’s going to be hard on some fans, which I completely understand. Because they see themselves in these characters, and they see themselves represented in a way that we don’t often get on television in general and daytime in particular.

Troubles began to emerge after Mariah became Abby's (Melissa Ordway) surrogate. Fairbanks dished:

Things obviously got complicated the moment Mariah agreed to become Abby’s surrogate. And I’ve played it that Tessa’s had some apprehension from the start, mostly about whether or not this was the right decision for Mariah. Tessa has been supportive, but she also knew there might be unforeseen repercussions down the line.

Going through tough times is part of being a soap couple. The actress noted: