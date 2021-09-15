WATCH: Amazon Reimagines I Know What You Did Last Summer as a Teen Soap (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime is reinventing a classic with its new series I Know What You Did Last Summer. The first four episodes of the YA horror remake will premiere Oct. 15, with new episodes airing each Friday after that, with the season finale taking place Nov. 12.

Penned by Sara Goodman, the series is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel book. The premise is similar to the 1997 film. We join a bunch of students prepping for their graduation night, when a tragic car accident takes place. They are drawn together again one year later as a deadly killer stalks them. Then the teens uncover the dark side of their little town and the secrets everyone is hiding.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is EP-ed by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman will write/executive produce the project, along with James Wan, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten. Moritz and Feig produced the original film. The cast is headlined by Fiona Rene, Bill Heck, Ezekiel Goodman, Sebastian Amoruso, Madison Iseman, Cassie Beck, Brianne Tju, Ashley Moore, and Brooke Bloom.

Watch the teaser trailer below.