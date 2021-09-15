Wendy Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19; Pushes Back Season 13 Debut

Wendy Williams

Thoughts and prayers go out to Wendy Williams. The self-proclaimed "Queen of All Media" has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. The news of the talk show host's diagnosis came from The Wendy Williams Show's official Instagram account. According to the post, Williams has a "breakthrough case of COVID-19" and is currently in quarantine.

Season 13's premiere has been pushed back to October 4, as Williams uses that time to recover and for production to abide by the COVID protocols set in place. Last week, the show announced Williams canceled her promotional appearances for the upcoming season due to health issues and were hopeful she would be on the mend when the show was slated to return Sept. 13.

Read the announcement below.