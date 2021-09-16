As General Hospital's Sonny (Maurice Benard) possibly inches closer to reclaiming is old life, he'll have to confront the woman who kept him from it: new love Nina (Cynthia Watros). Benard chatted with Soap Hub about working with Watros and understanding Nina's motivations.

He dished of his co-star:

Cynthia’s been kicking butt. She’s been given a difficult role. She’s amazing and she’s a trooper.

Nina justified her actions to Jax (Ingo Rademacher) by saying Sonny is better off as "Mike." Benard said of those scenes:

They were fantastic! Fantastic! [Laughs] I’ve already kissed Ingo’s butt enough. And I’ll always kiss hers. In this story, they’re both [fantastic]. This story is real. Acting-wise, they were both great in those scenes. I would watch those or some similar ones on TV and I’d call Ingo and say, ‘I’m tired of kissing your [butt], but you were wonderful. So was Cynthia.

Could the Crimson editor spilling the beans have had a negative effect on Sonny/"Mike"? Benard speculated: