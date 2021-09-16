TMZ Reports Ken Jennings And Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy! For Rest of Season

Jeopardy! will see two familiar faces at its lectern for the rest of the season. TMZ has reported that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will host the remainder of Season 38's episodes.

RELATED: TMZ Reports Jeopardy! Wants Mayim Bialik as Full-Time Host

Rather than have guest hosts, Jeopardy! will have Bialik host "more than half" the episodes. Jennings will film a few weeks' worth of shows, too. Plans for next season are undecided as yet. The game show apparently still is aiming to have Bialik host the daily syndicated show in the future, as well as primetime and spinoff specials (as previously announced).

Jennings is apparently not in the running for the full-time gig, according to TMZ, because of controversial tweets he'd posted in the past.

Sony hadn't responded to TMZ at the time of the article's publication.