Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem took the streaming and soap worlds by storm. Michael Fairman TV sat down with Eileen Davidson (Kristen), Charles Shaughnessy (Shane), Peter Porte (Kyle), Zach Tinker (Sonny), and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), as well as Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati, to discuss all things Beyond Salem.

Tinker had a ball performing as the drag character "Sonny Delite," despite some troubles. He explained:

So when I came out to do the little runway thing ,I did one of those ankle roll things. If you watch it back, you can kind of see it. They cut it but you can see the raw footage. I totally rolled my ankle, like, super-badly, so the falling down part was easy, 'cause, like, I was finally able to give into the pain and just collapse to the floor.

Shaughnessy booked the Beyond Salem gig and a spot on General Hospital as Victor Cassadine around the same time. The veteran actor discussed his return to daytime twice over, dishing:

I mean, go figure! It’s like, I haven't been on daytime for decades; you can’t get away from me for this week. Its just crazy. Yeah, so that’s kind of exciting. It’s a six-month gig and playing a kind of iconic character that’s come back from the dead with a different face again.

Meanwhile, Carlivati opened up about what inspired his team to channel classic storylines in the spin-off. He'd already dreamt up having Lisa Rinna return as Billie Reed, but a conference call with the actress helped crystallize what this latest adventure might look like. Carlivati recalled:

Because she said, 'You know, I came back to the show for a few episodes not hat long ago,' and she said, it wasn’t not that she didn't enjoy it but she said, 'It didn’t lean into what I do best. It was, you know, her pointing a gun and running around and had a bit more serious tone.

She said, 'You know, I’m wacky, like, I want to be funny.' She said, 'You know, I was on Dancing with the Stars, you know, and I dance.' She’s throwing these things at me and I’m thinking, 'I’m going to do that, I’m going to do that, I’m going to do that, I’m going to do that.'

Watch the interviews below.