On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: At Casa Victoria, Ashland says he doesn't want to think about the Newman and Abbott men, but just about her. He asks Victoria how she's doing after this interminable day. Ashland gets another menacing text from a mysterious person . . . whoever they are won't go away just because Ashland pretends they're not there.

Ashland recovers from the vapors and tells Victoria it was Nate, who agreed to be his best man. Victoria also recovers from the vapors . . . both think it's nice to have great news for a change.

Over at ChancComm, Lily tells Billy she understands he's concerned about all of his family, but she's concerned about him. Billy claims he can handle whatever Ashland can throw at him, despite his reputation. Lily isn't comfortable with the possibility of Ashland's retaliation against Billy.

