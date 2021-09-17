Days of Our Lives

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) wants to know what we should do this fall season . . . fortunately the PR folks at DAYS have released their annual fall preview! Let’s get into it.

We begin with a little romance featuring a newly reunited Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) getting frisky, while Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) make out - all the while Roman (Josh Taylor) is doing the voiceover telling Kate (Lauren Koslow) he’s gonna romance the hell out of her.

Side Note: I’ve always liked Roman and Kate as a couple.

Our romance continues with flashes of Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) promising to woo Chanel (Raven Bowens). We move on to Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) promising to do anything for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and then presenting her with his big box!

Lani (Sal Stowers) tells us that Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) (her dad and her aunt - oh girl) are getting married. Chanel is none too thrilled that Paulina has picked Lani to be her matron of honor.

Romance can often lead to fights and secrets as evidenced by Philip knocking Brady (Eric Martsolf) on his ass in front of Chloe.

Side Note: Philip knocked Brady on his ass?

Philip’s gonna be busy this fall because next he is telling Gabi (Camila Banus) that Jake (Brandon Barash) was a hit man for the mob - cut to Jake with a gun. Meanwhile, the battle between Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) continues as Lucas calls EJ a “smug son of a bitch” and he then calls Lucas a loser. Suddenly, Xander (Paul Telfer) puts his hand over Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) mouth . . . more rough play?

It appears Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will also be busy this fall as we see Rafe (Galen Gering) dipping her into a serious kiss AND EJ asking her out on a date. They too look like they are about to lock lips.

Side Note: Nicole has wasted zero time moving on with her post-Eric existence.

Romance can sometimes lead to conception and it looks like Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is, indeed, going to do his best to “fertilize” Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

And it’s time for folks to FACE. THEIR. DEMONS. Oh Lawd y’all, here comes Demon Doug (Bill Hayes) staring directly into the eyes of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) . . . and now Marlena has the demon eyes! Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) wonders if she’s okay. Then, John (Drake Hogestyn) knocks on Doc’s bedroom door to check on her. She’s fine, John. She just doing a little MIDAIR LEVITATION circa 1995!

And just when you think it’s over, we see Xander telling a half-dressed Gwen (Emily O'Brien) that Sarah is stuck on some deserted island and he’s going to save her . . . and Victor’s (John Aniston) back!

That’s it! What do you think? What are you looking forward to this fall? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!