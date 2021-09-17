Charles Shaughnessy is digging in deep to the juicy role of Victor Cassadine on General Hospital. He discussed playing a back-from-the-dead man and how he'd describe his character with Soap Opera Digest.

Not only was Victor previously dead, he was also previously played by Thaao Penghlis. Shaughnessy said:

It’s really kind of unique to the soap universe that you can do this, that a character will die and be resurrected by different actors. In the soap world, you can take a character that’s been established and put your twist on it, your little spin. So that’s going to be exciting to do and interesting and different. It’s a fun character, a complex character to play. I’m looking forward to it. I’m very excited to be working, and it’s kind of fun to be in a whole different realm with different people and different actors and different characters and stories. I consider myself incredibly fortunate.

Shaughnessy is working closely with Kathleen Gati (Liesl), as the Cassadine has abducted the dastardly doctor. He said of his co-star:

She is absolutely darling. She was so sweet. She took me under her wing immediately and showed me the ropes, showed me where the stage was. Like me, she loves to rehearse, she likes to really work a scene. We were on the same page with that, so that was great. It’s just the two of us at the moment in this rather intense situation and scenes. I’m sure it will expand a bit, but I couldn’t have asked for a better playmate for the first few days. She was just a wonderful person to play off.

He's also figured out what makes Victor tick after talking with story editor Elizabeth Korte, noting: