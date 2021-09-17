Laura Wright, Eden McCoy

On today's General Hospital recap: Phyllis tells Nina they have to accept that Sonny is gone and could not have survived the fire. Nina begs Jax to help her get Sonny out, chews all the scenery there is, then collapses in tears. Phyllis is overcome by the loss of the building and collapses as well.

Sonny makes a Herculean effort and tosses the beam off of himself and drags his butt out of the building, where he collapses in Nina's arms. Sonny is taken to the clinic, where Nina and Jax wait for results. Jax tells Nina her farce has to stop and he's not going to keep the secret from Sonny. Nina insists on seeing Sonny, who says he remembers everything. (Yeah, do you remember the 9,889 times you insisted you didn't want to know your past?) Nina claims what they feel for each other is real, even though his name isn't Mike. Nina swears she honestly loves him, but Sonny's not having it.

In Port Charles, the priest asks if anyone objects and there's a long pause as everyone looks at each other, but no one says anything. The two exchange their vows, rings, and kiss. (Can I just say how weird it is to see Jason and Carly get married and be all lovey dovey?)

Maxie wonders why Jax was calling her since he knew she was at a wedding.

The happy couple duck out to spend some time alone until Michael and Josslyn interrupt. The two return to the church for congratulations. Ms. Wu whispers something in Jason's ear.

The three family heads worry that Carly and Jason's marriage makes them more dangerous. Vincent tells Gladys to go ahead to the reception because he has business to attend. Charles tells Vincent the world will be better off without Carly and Jason. He says a device has been planted and their love will come to an end.

In the car, Carly asks what Ms. Wu whispered to him, and Jason says Ms. Wu confirmed something he already knew.

The camera pans to a device under a limo and then an explosion occurs. (I'm guessing it was under the Novak/Buscema car and not the newlyweds'.)

