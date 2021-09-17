Camryn Grimes

Sharon: The therapist/coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) defends herself.

Chloe: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) clues her pal Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in on Sally (Courtney Hope) going after Adam (Mark Grossman).

Devon/Amanda: The couple (Bryton James and Mishael Morgan) makes a massive decision about their future. Meanwhile, look for Amanda to create a stunning move.

Mariah: She (Camryn Grimes) is having difficulty letting "Bowie" go and accepting Dominic is Abby's (Melissa Ordway) son. Watch for Mariah to keep pushing for her and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to have a baby of their own.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) defends Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and also decides to take charge of a sticky situation.

Victoria: The Newman heiress is very wary of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Ashland: The mogul's (Richard Burgi) past visits him. Look for Victoria to put Locke on the spot.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) has Billy (Jason Thompson) wondering. Nick finds himself in drama by being accused of a double-cross. Meanwhile, Nick and Phyllis discuss her closeness with Jack (Peter Bergman). Does Nick have anything to worry about?

Jack: Old Smilin' takes a trip down memory lane and looks back at his past.

Billy/Lily: The Abbott black sheep and the ChancComm exec (Christel Khalil) get their hands on some stunning intel. Watch for Billy to make a big offer.