Wendy Williams Checks Into Hospital For Psychiatric Evaluation

Wendy Williams has been admitted into a New York City hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation a day after it was announced she is battling COVID-19. The 13th season of her self-titled talk show will be delayed.

TMZ is reporting that Williams voluntarily checked herself into a hospital on Tuesday for evaluation claims. Sources close to Williams have admitted she has been having a tough time with mental health issues.

There is no word on when Williams will be released. Doctors are closely monitoring the talk show host as she battles the coronavirus as well. Williams is currently asymptomatic and her mental health is improving daily.

The Wendy Williams Show is set to premiere its 13th season on Oct. 4, after being pushed from Sept. 20 because of Williams' health issues.