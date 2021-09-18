The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 20-24, 2021

Thorsten Kaye

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) remembers Justin (Aaron D. Spears) made him an offer and hires him.

Eric (John McCook) does his best to keep Ridge out of grown folks’ business.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have nekkid bonding time.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) fills Shauna (Denise Richards) in on the bizarre twists and turns with Eric and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) remembers Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) exists and promptly spends time with him.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke and Katie Support Donna’s Renewed Vigor For Eric

Katie (Heather Tom) and Eric have a heart to heart.

Justin’s first task is to tail Quinn to keep an eye on her . . . tail.

Paris (Diamond White) FINALLY begins to wonder if living with Steffy and Finn is a good idea after all.

Eric and Ridge keep secrets.

Hope (Annika Noelle) remembers she has a job and returns to Forrester Creations.

Carter and Quinn’s nekkid rendezvous is discovered!

Steffy and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) go IN on each other.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!