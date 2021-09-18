Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 20-24, 2021

Carson Boatman

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) woos Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) asks Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to join him on an official date.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) tries to set Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) mind at ease.

Chloe continues to be torn between her growing feelings for Philip and her lingering feelings for Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Ava (Tamara Braun) overhears Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi’s (Camila Banus) plans for Philip . . . and immediately fills him in.

Abe (James Reynolds) and John (Drake Hogestyn) have a sit down.

Gabi thinks she can use Philip’s feelings for Chloe to her advantage.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) share a lip lock.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and EJ get close to getting physical.

Victor (John Aniston) returns!

John is none too happy about Johnny’s movie making plans.

Roman (Josh Taylor) wants to get back together with Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) has questions for Xander (Paul Telfer) about Gwen (Emily O'Brien).

Johnny learns all about Grandma Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) dealings with the devil . . . and tells Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) continue to frolic in New Orleans.

Kate gives Roman some tender loving care.

Brady warns Victor that Philip is going off the rails.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) asks Lani (Sal Stowers) if it’s okay for her to marry Abe.

Allie asks John about Marlena’s possession.

Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gwen come face to face.

