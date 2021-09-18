General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 20-24, 2021

Maurice Benard

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is on pins and needles.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) ensures that the longest wedding day in history sticks to a schedule.

Nina takes a long, hard look at her time in Nixon Falls.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) looks after Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs).

Chase (Josh Swickard) has a surprise for Monica (Leslie Charleson).

Nina fills Anna (Finola Hughes) in on Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) resurrection.

Anna goes IN on Nina.

Olivia (Lisa LoCiciero) fumes when discovering Ned (Wally Kurth) has returned to his lying ways.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) returns to Port Charles to reclaim what is his.

Chase and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) get very comfy with one another.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) recruits Cameron (William Lipton) to help expose Esme (Avery Pohl).

Phyllis (Joyce Guy) tries to make sense of Nina’s Nixon Falls folly.

The Five Families try to make sure that Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) honeymoon is filled with death and destruction.

Anna and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) resume their search for Peter.

Chase makes nice with Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Nina tells Maxie everything.

Ava (Maura West) and Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) have a sit down.

Anna and Peter come face to face.

