September 19, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Quinn Wants to Keep Flying Under the Radar With Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of September 20-24, 2021
Author:
Rena Sofer

Rena Sofer

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is caught between a rock and a hard place. She wants to remain loyal to her husband Eric (John McCook), but can't keep her hands off of Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn warns Carter they need to keep everything under wraps.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Eric Summons Carter to Satisfy Quinn

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continues to work against Eric when he hires Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to look into Quinn's shady past.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb promo 7:18:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Quinn Worries About Carter's Future

bb promo 9_12_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Eric Summons Carter to Satisfy Quinn

bb promo-5:3:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Quinn Freaks Out About Her One Nighter With Carter

bb promo 8:15:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Quinn Faces a Romantic Conundrum