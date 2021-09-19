The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of September 20-24, 2021

Rena Sofer

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is caught between a rock and a hard place. She wants to remain loyal to her husband Eric (John McCook), but can't keep her hands off of Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn warns Carter they need to keep everything under wraps.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continues to work against Eric when he hires Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to look into Quinn's shady past.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!