September 19, 2021
The Young and the Restless Promo: Nick Hits The Roof When He Discovers Jack's True Feelings

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of September 20-24, 2021
Joshua Morrow

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is feeling off-kilter about his relationship with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) because things are going so well. But are they?

Jack (Peter Bergman) declared his hidden, true feelings about Phyllis and when Nick finds out, he unleashes his anger on Jack.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

