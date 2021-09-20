September 20, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Quinn Confesses to Eric About Her Night With Carter (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 20, 2021
Author:
John McCook, Rena Sofer

John McCook, Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn has returned and is ready to jump into bed with Eric, who's already asleep (or is he?). Just as Quinn gets comfortable, Eric lets her know he's awake and has questions . . . like . . . did you give Carter my note? Quinn sighs and tells him yes, but hedges on answering on what happened.

Now, Eric digs deep and asks, in soap opera parlance, if they made love. Quinn admits they did. Eric is pleased, but Quinn really doesn't want to talk about it because she doesn't want to hurt him.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Quinn and Carter Debate Eric's Unique Proposal

Eric claims he wishes it was him as he loves her so much and wants her to be completely fulfilled. Quinn tells Eric she understands, then tells him to never doubt how much she loves him. Quinn moves closer and the duo cuddle up.

How long will Eric's patience last? How will Quinn manage her conflicting feelings? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb recap 9_14_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Carter Smolders While Quinn Stews (WATCH)

bb recap 9_13_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Quinn and Carter Face a Monumental Decision About Their Future (WATCH)

bb recap 9_15_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Quinn and Carter Debate Eric's Unique Proposal (WATCH)

bb recap 8:17:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Quinn Tells Carter That Eric Wants Her Back (WATCH)