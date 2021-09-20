John McCook, Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn has returned and is ready to jump into bed with Eric, who's already asleep (or is he?). Just as Quinn gets comfortable, Eric lets her know he's awake and has questions . . . like . . . did you give Carter my note? Quinn sighs and tells him yes, but hedges on answering on what happened.

Now, Eric digs deep and asks, in soap opera parlance, if they made love. Quinn admits they did. Eric is pleased, but Quinn really doesn't want to talk about it because she doesn't want to hurt him.

Eric claims he wishes it was him as he loves her so much and wants her to be completely fulfilled. Quinn tells Eric she understands, then tells him to never doubt how much she loves him. Quinn moves closer and the duo cuddle up.

