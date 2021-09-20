Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1016: Vomit Emoji

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin are joined by old-school DC co-host Regan Cellura to discuss the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The Carter, Quinn and Eric storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful is getting progressively more problematic. Is a Paris and Finn pairing worth investing in?

Satan returns to Salem on Days of Our Lives and he's possessing Doug. The DC crew reacts to all the implications of the NBC soap revisiting its iconic storyline. What will happen now that Marlena knows Paulina's secret?

Briana Nicole Henry is out at General Hospital. Carly and Jason say "I do" as Sonny remembers everything. What will Nina do now that Sonny is no longer "Mike"? Did GH miss out on opportunities for a juicy mess at the wedding?

Janice Lynde to appear on The Young and the Restless. Jamison Jones is set to recur on the show. Mariah breaks down after the christening. Is Y&R overlooking opportunities for drama in the surrogacy storyline? Ashland vs. Billy is a bit of a bore, but could there be a connection between Ashland and the Brooks family?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

