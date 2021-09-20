WATCH: Jeannie Mai Announces Pregnancy on The Real (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

And baby makes three for The Real's newlyweds, Jeannie Mai and her husband, rapper Jeezy. On Monday, Mai revealed on the talk show's Season 8 premiere that she and the Atlanta rap star were expecting their first child.

Mai showed off her baby bump and discussed with her co-hosts how she “never wanted to be a mom” and told Jeezy she didn’t want to have children when they first started dating. She said her relationship with Jeezy definitely changed her thoughts on wanting to be a mom.

Mai stated:

I'm like, 'Great, let’s just have fun and date and get to know each other.' But as we started to fall into more of this healthy love with each other, we said, 'I see having kids with you.'

Aww. Congrats to the couple. Watch the announcement below.