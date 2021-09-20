Camryn Grimes

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Mariah is remembering when she talked to Bowie in utero about writing in his baby book, being with Devon and Abby, who praised her strength, Bowie's birth, and their time alone in the hospital.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Billy and Lily Brace For Ashland's Retaliation

Mariah comes around and calls out for Tessa, then tells her she's figured out a way to heal and move on.

Will Mariah be able to move forward with this plan? How do you think Tessa will handle this big announcement? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!