Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Carter comes into Quinn's office at Forrester. Quinn looks up from behind her desk and Carter claims he didn't know she was there. He offers to go, but she stops him. Quinn tells him to lock the door behind him.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Quinn Confesses to Eric About Her Night With Carter

Quinn admits she can't stop thinking about the previous night. Guess what? Carter can't either. She admits she can't comprehend how Eric wants this for her. Again, Carter agrees. Quinn asserts that she loves Eric, but she also loves Carter. The two fall into a heated kiss.

Side Note: It's a good thing the door is locked.

