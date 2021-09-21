September 21, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter and Quinn Sink Deeper Into Quicksand (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 21, 2021
Author:
Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer

Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Carter comes into Quinn's office at Forrester. Quinn looks up from behind her desk and Carter claims he didn't know she was there. He offers to go, but she stops him. Quinn tells him to lock the door behind him.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Quinn Confesses to Eric About Her Night With Carter

Quinn admits she can't stop thinking about the previous night. Guess what? Carter can't either. She admits she can't comprehend how Eric wants this for her. Again, Carter agrees. Quinn asserts that she loves Eric, but she also loves Carter. The two fall into a heated kiss. 

Side Note: It's a good thing the door is locked.

How will Carter react to Quinn's confession? How will Eric react to Quinn's confession? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb recap 9_14_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Carter Smolders While Quinn Stews (WATCH)

bb recap 9_15_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Quinn and Carter Debate Eric's Unique Proposal (WATCH)

bb recap 7:15:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Carter Gives Quinn Distressing News (WATCH)

bb recap 9_13_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Quinn and Carter Face a Monumental Decision About Their Future (WATCH)