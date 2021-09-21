Soap Alum Ignacio Serricchio Heads to Firefly Lane

Ignacio Serricchio Steven Bergman Photography

Former General Hospital and The Young and the Restless actor Ignacio Serricchio has signed on as a series regular on Netflix's Firefly Lane. The series is based on the novel by Kristin Hannah of the same name, focusing on the lifelong friendship of Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), who navigate the ups and downs of their friendship.

According to Deadline, Serricchio will play Danny Diaz, a vain sportscaster who has transitioned into a reporter who has sizzling chemistry with Tully. The brash, cocky, ambitious, and sexy Danny will butt heads with Tully and the two will have a snarky relationship. While Danny seems confident, smug, and full of himself, viewers will feel a vulnerability towards him.

Also joining Serricchio is Grey's Anatomy star Greg Germann in the recurring role of Benedict Binswanger, a relative of an influential logging family. He turned his success in business into a shot at running for the Governor of Washington state during the 80s. Binswanger shows much confidence, but has an underlying concern about his family and his own reputation he's determined to protect, including a long-held secret.